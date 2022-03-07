Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.10

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 2526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

