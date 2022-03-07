BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Hits $1.90 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005431 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $236,689.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,990.47 or 0.99784274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00074785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022382 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002039 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015943 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,900 coins and its circulating supply is 894,112 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

