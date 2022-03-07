Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

BBD.B traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,282,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,033. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.78.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

