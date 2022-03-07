Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

BBD.B traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,282,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,033. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.78.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.