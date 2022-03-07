Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Shares Up 4.6%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.56. 21,948 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 13,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several research firms have commented on BNEFF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $299.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

