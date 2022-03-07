boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.20

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 1830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHOOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

