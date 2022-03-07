Boosted Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $61,060.35 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $61,060.35 and $51,260.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.31 or 0.06640365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,735.92 or 0.99802047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047846 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.