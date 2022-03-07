Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

