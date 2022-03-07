Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 387,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boqii in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Boqii by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boqii by 1,237.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 78,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boqii by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BQ opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.66. Boqii has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19. Boqii had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 99.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

