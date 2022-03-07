BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in BP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

