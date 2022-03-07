Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Shares Up 35.7%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) rose 35.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,218,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 590% from the average daily volume of 176,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Braveheart Resources from C$0.42 to C$0.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

