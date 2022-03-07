Bright Health Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bright Health Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Bright Health Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

