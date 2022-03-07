Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $2.08

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.00. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 59,375 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,388,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,185,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,075,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.