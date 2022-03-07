Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.97

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%.

In related news, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $118,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 172.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 190,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

