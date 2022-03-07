Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s 10th Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.28.

AVGO stock traded down $25.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $570.70. 2,647,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,810. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $233.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.