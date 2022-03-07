Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.94

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 10368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

