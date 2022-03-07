Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $37.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.03 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $116.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 184,087 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth about $12,066,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 431.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 88,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $911.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

