Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will report sales of $369.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.50 million. SLM reported sales of $331.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.28. SLM has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

