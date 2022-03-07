Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.23. Viasat posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

VSAT stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,733,000 after acquiring an additional 554,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Viasat by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after acquiring an additional 329,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 636.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 318,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after buying an additional 317,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

