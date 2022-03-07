Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.15. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $156.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.39 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.