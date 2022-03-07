Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.67. Avaya reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.
NYSE AVYA traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 833,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,295. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.53. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after buying an additional 169,861 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Avaya by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 251,080 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period.
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.
