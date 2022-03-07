Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will post $97.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.99 million and the highest is $99.39 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $87.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $429.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.09 million to $435.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $476.90 million, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $493.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $29.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.93. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 90.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1,580.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 112,324 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,322,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s (Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.