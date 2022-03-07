Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Post $1.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.46. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 EPS.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $10.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.75. 7,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $244.28 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

