Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.22). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $14.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,319,968 shares of company stock valued at $84,917,222. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

