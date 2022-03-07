Brokerages Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will announce $271.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.31 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $288.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,625 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 114,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 341,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB opened at $71.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.78. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

