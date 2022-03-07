Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinaxis Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kinaxis in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.38.

KXS opened at C$143.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,654.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$158.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$180.83. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$229.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

About Kinaxis (Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.