Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinaxis Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kinaxis in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.38.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.
