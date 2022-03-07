Brokers Offer Predictions for Compass, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Compass in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $6.98 on Monday. Compass has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

