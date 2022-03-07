Brokers Offer Predictions for ImmunityBio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunityBio in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of IBRX opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after buying an additional 278,411 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 115,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

