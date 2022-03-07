Brokers Offer Predictions for Impinj, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Impinj in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $60.11 on Monday. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $206,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,052. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

