Brokers Offer Predictions for MGIC Investment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MGIC Investment in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

