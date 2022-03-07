Brokers Offer Predictions for NMI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NMI by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

