Brokers Offer Predictions for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $8.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,723.40.

RIO stock opened at $81.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $907,215,000 after buying an additional 194,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after buying an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

