Brokers Offer Predictions for South32 Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of South32 in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35.

Get South32 alerts:

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($3.22) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

South32 stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.44%.

South32 Company Profile (Get Rating)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.