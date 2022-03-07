Brokers Set Expectations for CME Group Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

NASDAQ CME opened at $243.77 on Monday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.43 and a 200-day moving average of $218.71. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

