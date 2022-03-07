Brokers Set Expectations for SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SIGNA Sports United’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

SIGNA Sports United stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27. SIGNA Sports United has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

