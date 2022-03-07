Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 106,685 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 5.5% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.09. 7,579,638 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

