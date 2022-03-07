Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Makes New $32.19 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,185,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 32.8% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.23. 168,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,081. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.90 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

