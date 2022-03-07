BRP Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $10.36 Per Share (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.36 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.20.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$83.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. BRP has a one year low of C$82.47 and a one year high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

