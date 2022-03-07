Bunicorn (BUNI) Hits One Day Volume of $84,726.00

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $439,570.07 and approximately $84,726.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.40 or 0.06574625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,576.94 or 0.99995528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.