Burger Swap Price Up 16.2% This Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $29.60 million and $79.92 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 18,497,654 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

