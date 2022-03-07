Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.40.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $189.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $357.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

