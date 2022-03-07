Burlington Stores, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.40.

BURL stock opened at $189.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.74 and a 200-day moving average of $271.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after buying an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

