Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) Financial Review

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stem and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 9.85 -$112.63 million ($8.11) -1.01 Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.52 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -57.53

Byrna Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stem and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 308.31%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 111.32%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 16.56% 7.33% Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12%

Summary

Stem beats Byrna Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

