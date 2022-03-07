BZEdge Market Capitalization Achieves $828,452.89 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $828,452.89 and $28.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.10 or 0.06540437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.10 or 0.99925587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046968 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

