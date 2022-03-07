Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Cable One worth $37,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Cable One by 60.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CABO opened at $1,454.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,558.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,744.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,375.63 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.