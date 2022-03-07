Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 95,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 118,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$62.33 million and a P/E ratio of -5.79.

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company principally holds 100% interests in the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

