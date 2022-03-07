Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadiz.

Get Cadiz alerts:

In other Cadiz news, Director Keith Brackpool purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Cadiz by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cadiz by 278.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDZI opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.14. Cadiz has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $14.69.

About Cadiz (Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.