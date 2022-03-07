California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 19,703 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.59 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

