California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of American Well worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

In other news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $26,894.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,725. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

