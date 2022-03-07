California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.34 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Primo Water worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Primo Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 319,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,039,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.68 on Monday. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -734.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

